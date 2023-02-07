MM Keeravani became a global name after the unparalleled success of the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song won a Golden Globe Award this year and multiple other international awards. Keeravani believes that it is the start of a new era for Indian music on the international platform. Although he is grateful and humbled by the praise, he says he isn't one to brag about his achievements. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Keeravani said, “The feeling is good. But, it doesn’t leave me in a state where I am shouting out loud and celebrating by calling friends and attending champagne parties. I don’t do that."

The music composer explained, “In my 34-year-long career, I have seen many ups and downs. My project Baahubali earned over Rs 600 crore, breaking all the records. Even then, I did not celebrate anything. That is because if I celebrate my success, it may leave me in a good mood at that moment. But later, if I come across a failure, it will leave me depressed. So, neither do I celebrate success nor do I get depressed on facing failure. I’m happy with whatever is happening. It’s a good feeling, but that’s about it. At the most, I will go to a bakery and buy some croissants."

When asked about the Oscar nomination for the Best Original Song category, he said, “People will get to know about Indian culture and music, which may open doors wider than ever for the world to embrace Indian music, culture, and literature." He remarked that our culture is not inferior to any other culture in the world. We have got “Hindustani music and Carnatic music," which have several raga subsets in them. Therefore, he says, “This rich Indian classical music can be explored further by enthusiasts and aspirants from the West, which is very good. Music is an ocean. The more you explore, the more you are enriched. Naatu Naatu is just the beginning. We have miles to go."

The composer has also been honoured with the Padma Shri this year, but the humble Keeravani wants to use the opportunity for the greater good. He says, “Padma Shri is a good thing, but a random thing. There is nothing hard and fast, no set rules or regulations as to who gets it. But, I want to take this opportunity to highlight the unsung heroes and my gurus, as now, my words are a little more in focus. That is how I’m going to use this newly acquired fame."

Keeravani has composed a number of popular songs in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi throughout the years, drawing inspiration from both traditional and classical music.

