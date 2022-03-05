MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Does Voice-Over For Har Har Mahadev Movie Teaser

Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has done a voice-over for the teaser of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev. The upcoming film is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and it is all set to be released in cinemas during Diwali this year, said film analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

Zee Studios, the production banner bankrolling Har Har Mahadev has shared the teaser of the movie on its social media handles. A tweet said the film will present the story of the dawn which came after 350 years (a historical reference to the formation of the Maratha empire after many battles). It said that the makers are bringing the golden story of Swarajya, which is in the heart of the Marathi people.

In the 50-second teaser video of Har Har Mahadev, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s voice can be heard in the background of the motion graphics depicting battle scenes. Thackeray can be heard speaking about the life of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was talking about the great battles fought under his leadership in Maharashtra.

The makers of Har Har Mahadev have still kept the details about the cast and crew under the wrap. They have promised to provide more details in the coming days.

Filmmaker Abhijeet Deshpande is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical film based on the life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The makers have announced the wrap of the shooting and post-production is underway now.

