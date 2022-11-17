Model-Actress Divya Bharti Drops Ethereal Beach-Side Photos In Her Latest Post

Divya Bharti is a well-known model-turned-actress from Coimbatore. She achieved success with various fashion shows, before foraying into Tamil films. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting beautiful pictures on Instagram for her fans.

Recently, the actress looked ethereal in her latest photos, taken on a beach-side — where she can be seen wearing a blood-red gown with a thigh-high slit. Keeping her accessories minimal, she wore tiny red little earrings and teamed them up with a no-makeup-makeup look. She captioned it, “Paradise.”

Well, this is not the first time she has treated her fans with her gorgeousness. Earlier, she looked pretty in a Fusicia pink mini bodycon dress that had puffed full sleeves. She paired it up with black strap heels.

Divya has appeared in TV shows such as Sweat and Ananda and is all set to play the female lead in Vebbam director Anjana’s film Madhil Mel Kadhal. Mukhin Rao, the Bigg Boss Season 3 winner, will play the lead role in the film. It is expected that production of this film will begin soon.

The actress has also been cast as the lead in the Tamil remake of the superhit Malayalam film, Ishq Kadhal. It’s worth noting that she plays the character of Kathiru in Pariyerum Perumal.

