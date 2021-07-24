Model Sagarika Suman Files Complaint After Receiving 'Threatening' Calls on Raj Kundra Matter

Model-actress Sagarika Shona Suman has filed a police complaint, stating that she has been receiving several “abusive, threatening and vulgar" calls on Facebook and Instagram messengers from “fake" and “automated" accounts ever since she complained against Businessman Raj Kundra. Sagarika has been vocal about the ongoing pornography racket case involving Kundra. She recently claimed that Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat contacted her with an offer for a web show. “He told me I have to audition online, and I was ready for it because during the lockdown all auditions were happening online. When the audition started, he demanded I take my clothes off and that is when I refused to go ahead,” she had alleged.

In her complaint, Sagarika has alleged, “The calls from persons have threatened to kill or rape me, besides being very vulgar and abusive… I fear for my life as there could be some lunatic and crazy people out there, who being fans and friends of Raj Kundra, could go to any extent to harm me or my family."

Meanwhile, Kundra was sent to police custody till July 27 as per an order given on Friday following his arrest on July 19. On Friday, Kundra’s wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was quizzed by the property cell on the porn racket and her statement was recorded in the matter. The Crime Branch also probed her bank accounts to check if the financial transaction had been made for the app subscription.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

