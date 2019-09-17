Take the pledge to vote

Model Sues Kevin Hart for $60 million, Alleges Being 'Secretly Recorded' in 2017 Sex Tape

Model Montia Sabbag has accused actor-comedian Kevin Hart of secretly recording an intimate activity between them to gain "additional publicity and media attention".

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kevin Hart
It seems actor and comedian Kevin Hart is having a difficult time these days. Days after he was hospitalized due to a car crash, the comedian has found himself in the headlines once again. According to a report in E! Online, a 28-year-old model, Montia Sabbag, is suing Hart for $60 million (Rs 430 crores approx). She has accused Hart of "secretly recording" her in a 2017 sex tape with him.

The model has claimed she had sex with Hart three times when she was partying with the actor in Las Vegas in August 2017. In her 38-page complaint, Montia has accused Hart, Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence, reported E! Online.

She has also mentioned that she was unaware of the fact that the intimate activity depicted in the video of her and Hart was being recorded. The video, as claimed in the suit, shows consensual sexual relations between Montia and Hart, and was published online in September 2017.

The lawsuit also states that Hart "conspired" with Jackson "for the purpose of obtaining tremendous financial benefit for himself" by drumming up publicity for Hart's Irresponsible Tour. It also mentions that the Future Man actor wanted to attract "additional publicity and media attention" through the video and "increase his overall pop culture status".

Another entertainment website TMZ reported that Kevin will not pay any money to Montia.

Read: Kevin Hart’s Wife Shares Update on Actor-comedian's Health After Car Crash, Says 'He’s Going to Be Just Fine'

