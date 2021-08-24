Modern Family Acor Eric Stonestreet Engaged to Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

He has entertained global audiences with his performance as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family for over a decade, and now Eric Stonestreet is all set to tie the knot. The 49-year-old actor announced his engagement with partner Lindsay Schweitzer through an Instagram post on Monday. To share the news, Stonestreet chose his quintessential comical way as the picture and the caption on Instagram showed. The actor shared three pictures on his social media handle that showed the range of emotions the actor went through after Schweitzer said yes to Stonestreet’s proposal. Accompanying the pictures, the actor wrote a hilarious caption that read, "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.'"

Stonestreet’s co-stars from Modern Family were quick to respond to the news. Rico Rodriguez, who played the role of Manny on the show, commented, “Woo! Congrats Jesse.” Manny’s comment was in reference to Stonestreet's on-screen husband in the show Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the role of Mitchell Pritchett. In season five of Modern Family, Pritchett and Tucker tie the knot. The duo played the role of a comedic gay couple who later adopt a girl-child as well.

To share his happiness over the news, Jesse posted the engagement pictures of his co-star on his Instagram Story as he wrote, “Congrats to my TV husband on his real-life marriage. We love you, Lindsay.”

Canadian Singer Michael Buble also congratulated the couple as he commented, “Congrats you beautiful couple you.”

American Baseball player, Jordan Devey also shared his reaction as he commented, “I’m so freaking happy for you two.”

According to People, Stonestreet and Schweitzer have been dating for five years now. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor started dating the pediatric nurse in 2017 after the pair met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016, reported People.

