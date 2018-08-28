Modern Family Actor Jackson Odell Dies of Drug Overdose

The Goldbergs actor Jackson Odell died from an overdose in a sober living facility where he sought treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. It was earlier reported that Odell, 20, was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, home on June 8.According to USA Today, the coroner’s report ruled the actor’s death an accident resulting from “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity”. The toxicology report confirmed speculation that narcotics were involved.In a statement to E! New, Odell’s family said, “We were with him only days before he died. He was happy. He sang one of his songs for us and luckily we recorded it. He was in a good place and so optimistic not only about his sobriety but his future. He wanted to live and to share the music that poured out of him. We have so many of his songs that no-one has heard yet. We hope to pull them all together and let the world learn about him through his incredible music and not just his unfortunate and untimely death.” The statement continued, “There is a bigger story here. It is one of a pandemic of addiction that is attacking this generation across the globe. Our son paid the ultimate price. I hope someone is listening and something can be done to stop this chaos. We love you Jackson.”Odell “had a history of heroin addiction,” Ed Winter, assistant chief of investigations at the coroner’s office, told the publication. The musician-actor was best known for his role as Ari Caldwell on ABC’s The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015. He also starred briefly on Modern Family.