MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Modern Family Actor Sofia Vergara Inspires Disha Patani's Hilarious Dubsmash Video

Sofia Vergara (L), Disha Patani (R)

Sofia Vergara (L), Disha Patani (R)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has treated her Instagram family with a hilarious dubsmash video.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has treated her Instagram family with a hilarious dubsmash video, which is inspired by Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara.

In the clip, the Malang actress, who seems bored during the current quarantine scenario, is heard dubbing a dialogue that trended on the video-messaging app.

The recording begins with the Bharat actress saying, “People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don’t make baby, I am a baby”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha on Monday celebrated two years of her 2018 film, Baaghi 2 alongside co-star and alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

“Happy 2 years of baaghi 2,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 2 years of baaghi 2 ❤️❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Additionally, Disha has shared a story on the photo-sharing platform featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun dancing to a peppy track. She asked Allu via her share, “How do you do it?”

Soon after, Allu responded to her inquiry saying, “I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment”.

Read: Disha Patani Wants to Know Secret Behind Allu Arjun's Stylish Dance Moves, Here's His Response

On the film's front, Disha set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling feature in Baaghi 3 dance track, Do You Love Me? The Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer hit the theatres on March 6. Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhu Deva. She has also signed Ashima Chibber’s KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story