Modern Family Actor Sofia Vergara Inspires Disha Patani's Hilarious Dubsmash Video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has treated her Instagram family with a hilarious dubsmash video, which is inspired by Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara.

In the clip, the Malang actress, who seems bored during the current quarantine scenario, is heard dubbing a dialogue that trended on the video-messaging app.

The recording begins with the Bharat actress saying, “People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don’t make baby, I am a baby”.

Disha on Monday celebrated two years of her 2018 film, Baaghi 2 alongside co-star and alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

“Happy 2 years of baaghi 2,” she captioned her post.

Additionally, Disha has shared a story on the photo-sharing platform featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun dancing to a peppy track. She asked Allu via her share, “How do you do it?”

Soon after, Allu responded to her inquiry saying, “I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment”.

On the film's front, Disha set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling feature in Baaghi 3 dance track, Do You Love Me? The Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer hit the theatres on March 6. Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhu Deva. She has also signed Ashima Chibber’s KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

