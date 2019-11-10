Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Modern Family Actress Sarah Hyland and Boyfriend Wells Adams Spark #MeToo Backlash

A section of fans were not pleased with Hyland after she shared a picture on Instagram of fiance Adams grabbing her breast.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modern Family Actress Sarah Hyland and Boyfriend Wells Adams Spark #MeToo Backlash
Sarah Hyland in Modern Family.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams have garnered #MeToo backlash for posting a photograph in which Adams is seen grabbing her breast. A section of fans were not pleased with Hyland after she shared a picture on Instagram of fiance Adams grabbing her breast. In the image, friends are also seen striking similar poses, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We take wedding photo booths very seriously… #mcm to the men who love and treat their ladies like queens," Hyland captioned the image.

The women appeared to be completely consenting to the actions. While many fans said the group is "just having fun", some social media users took offence to the pose and used the reference of the #MeToo movement to question the intentions.

"In times of gender balance and women's rights and respect, we still see pics like this... we are not moving forward with such mentalities,' one user wrote.

"Like queens = like objects? The dissolution of patriarchal gender relations can't come soon enough," another follower posted.

Some fans stood up for Hyland and her beau.

"Do you even know what the Metoo campaign was about, these women are consenting to this photo. Know the difference," one follower wrote.

Hyland was caught in a similar row following the Golden Globes in 2018.

In a video series for InStyle's Instagram account, celebrities took their turn exiting an elevator before heading into the party.

Hyland acted inebriated as she carried a bottle and stumbled up against an elevator bellhop. At the end of the clip, Hyland fell back into his arms as the elevator doors closed. This led some people to question her actions amid the Time's Up movement.

She had to clarify her actions with a Twitter post, saying "'#JohntheBellHop is a very nice old man. FYI. completely sober."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram