Modern Family Cast Celebrates Emotional Last Day on Sets, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Share Pics and Videos

Popular comedy show Modern Family was renewed for the 11th season, which will be its final one. The 20th Century Fox Television series has been an anchor of ABC's primetime schedule since its premiere in 2009.

Created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, the show navigates the life of members of Pritchett family and won hearts for showing a diverse picture of an American family with themes around a gay couple, adoption, dating, young pregnancy and ethnicity running at its core.

Modern Family has been credited as groundbreaking for primetime in its portrayal of a gay couple - Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet's Cameron - as stable, loving and parents of a girl.

It also examined the concerns of blended families -- as represented by Ed O'Neill's Jay, Sofia Vergara's Gloria and Rico Rodriguez's Manny -- and the trials and tribulations of a traditional family with three children, represented by Ty Burrell's Phil, Julie Bowen's Claire and siblings Haley, Alex and Luke played by Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, respectively.

While filming the last episode of Modern Family, Vergara, Hayland and Ferguson shared candid pictures of the cast and crew from the sets to bid adieu to the much loved show. Vergara posed for selfies with the cast at different locations on the sets while Hayland shared some adorable moments on her Insta stories. Check out some of the pics shared by the Modern Family cast from the last day of the series shoot.

Modern Family won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy series from 2010 to 2014.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more