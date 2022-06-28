Modern Love Hyderabad Trailer Promises To Explore Emotions and Relationships; To Release On July 8

Amazon Prime Video has launched the trailer of the much-awaited Modern Love Hyderabad. This is the second local edition of the internationally-acclaimed Modern Love after Modern Love Mumbai which was released earlier this year. The trailer brings to life the stories of love that are truly unique to the local ethos and essence of modern-day Hyderabad. It also explores six diverse and positive stories of love in Hyderabad. The trailer also reveals how a certain episode of the show will revolve around dating and maintaining a healthy relationship in an urban city.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad is directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam. The show features Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

Latest News , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>