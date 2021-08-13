Modern Love's Success and Acclaim Has Raised Expectations for Season 2

The second season of Modern Love, the Amazon Prime anthology based on a New York Times column is all set to release on August 13. The new season, created by Begin Again fame John Carney, promises to bring more romance, drama, fun and tears to our lives. The second season also has an ensemble of talented actors including Anna Paquin, Kit Harrington and Garett Hedlund among others.

Needless to say, the expectations are high for Modern Love season 2, and that is solely because of how unexpectedly beautiful season 1 turned out. First, there was the talented ensemble cast, including but not limited to Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Christin Millotti and Andrew Scoot, that brought the audience to the show. However, what made them stick was the stories, and the way they were told.

Of course, the stories in Modern Love are real, about real people with flaws and imperfections. The jaggedness of the characters stood out from the get go. The first (my favorite) episode was ‘When the Doorman Is Your Main Man’ where a young girl in the city develops a bond with her doorman. Starring Christin Millotti and Laurentiu Possa, this episode told us how friendship can stem from unlikely places if you give people a chance. After watching the show most people wished they too had a friend like Guzmin.

While some episodes were better than others, each story brought out some unique part of human nature. One popular episode was ‘When Cupid is a Prying Journalist’ starring Dev Patel and Catherine Keener. It was a story that dealt with love, heartbreak and forgiveness, which people could really relate to.

Then there was ‘Hers Was a World of One’ where a gay couple looking to adopt a kid takes in an eccentric pregnant woman into their lives. This episode talked about how first impressions are often inaccurate in judging people. Another beautiful episode was ‘The Race Grows Sweeter Near Its Final Lap’ about two seniors finding love at a later stage of life. This was the final episode that connected all the strings, making the show much more than it appeared to be.

However, maybe the most impactful and important story was ‘Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am.’ It told the story of Rebecca, a bipolar woman who struggles to find love because of it. Anne Hathaway’s performance in this episode was so impressive and the show did an impressive job of showing bipolarity with a humane and sensitive lense.

While the trailer of Modern Love season 2 doesn’t reveal much, it will be interesting to see if it can live up to the expectations of the previous season. Even though the first season wrapped the stories nicely, it will be fun to watch more tales of intersecting lives in New York city.

