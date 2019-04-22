Take the pledge to vote

Modi Biopic: EC Submits Sealed Report on Vivek Oberoi Film to SC

The Supreme Court on Monday received in a sealed envelope the Election Commission's report on 'PM Narendra Modi'.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Modi Biopic: EC Submits Sealed Report on Vivek Oberoi Film to SC
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday received in a sealed envelope the Election Commission's report on PM Narendra Modi, a biopic, after the movie's producers cried foul that the poll panel barred the film's release without even watching it.

The movie on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey right from his childhood to him becoming the Prime Minister, has been waiting for clearance to be released after the EC issued an order barring the screening of political films during the Lok Sabha elections.

The top court on Monday directed that the EC report should be served to the petitioner -- the film producers.

The apex court had last week directed the EC to watch the film and submit the report.

The filmmakers had moved the apex court challenging the EC's order delaying its release.

