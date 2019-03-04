English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Makers of Narendra Modi Biopic Recreate Godhra Scene, Set Train Coach on Fire
On Sunday, the makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob.
On Sunday, the makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob.
On Sunday, the makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob. The incident took place in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.
The Indian Express reported that the shoot was planned and supervised by the Western Railways and the Vadodara fire department. “Permission was given to shoot the documentary film here. It was shot at the narrow gauge Vishwamitri railway station. No rail traffic was affected in the process of the shoot and the bogie being used for the shoot was provided by us. It is a mock-drill bogie and was unused,” the publication quoted Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena as saying.
While the Sabarmati Express scene was shot in Gujarat, the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a set in Mumbai.
The biopic is slated to be released this year before the elections. While Vivek Oberoi will helm the titular role, the final cast includes names like Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.
Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.
Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will be directed by Omung Kumar, who has earlier directed biopics like Sarbjit and Mary Kom.
