Modi Biopic Makers Showed Film to PM's Team for Approval Before Release: Report
In an interview, 'PM Narendra Modi' director Omung Kumar confirmed that the makers sought Modi's approval for the film.
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Modi biopic producers reportedly made a copy of the film available to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to HuffPost India.
In an interview with the publication, PM Narendra Modi director Omung Kumar confirmed that the makers sought Modi's approval for the film. Kumar claimed he didn't meet Modi in person during the filming and the movie was subsequently shown to the PM and his team.
When asked if the approval of the Prime Minister was sought, Kumar said, "Later on, yes. We started writing 10 months earlier. I was also writing as we shot. But towards the end, the team met them and everything was sorted out."
When HuffPost India specifically asked if Modi's team and his associates watched the film, Kumar said, "Yes, they have," and that they will "be reverting later on."
This comes after the Election Commission announced the ban on the screening of all biopics that serve the interests of any political party during the polls. It stalled the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer.
Earlier, the BJP had claimed that "independent artistes, influenced by the lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created the film but the BJP is in no way involved in it."
The opposition had been demanding that the release of the film be deferred till the end of the general election. It accused the government of using cinema as "propaganda."
In its order, on Wednesday, the EC said that allowing such films to be displayed could "disturb the level playing field."
"Any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct," the order read.
