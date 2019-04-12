English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Biopic: SC to Hear Plea Challenging EC's Ban on Film Release on April 15
Modi biopic makers have moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's ban on the release of 'PM Narendra Modi' during polls.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Election Commission's ban on the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' on April 15. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 11, the first day of seven phase polling for the Lok Sabha elections.
The makers approached the apex court against blocking of the movie, alleging that it's a violation of artistic freedom and free speech. A bench headed by their Chief Justice said it will hear the plea filed by producers of the biopic, according to PTI.
The EC's decision came on the same day that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) green lit the release of PM Narendra Modi and gave it a U-certificate, which would have allowed it the widest possible release.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by a Congress party activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic on PM Modi, saying the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.
In its order on Wednesday, the EC said that allowing such films to be displayed could "disturb the level playing field."
"Any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct," the order read.
