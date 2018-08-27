Modi is Self-made Man, While Rahul Gandhi Has So Far Got Things on Platter: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen in the film The Accidental Prime Minister, has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying while the former has a road map for the country's development, the latter is yet to share his vision for the nation's future.The actor's wife Kirron Kher is Chandigarh's BJP MP, but Anupam, who has been vocal about India's social, political and economic issues, says he will keep talking about the country without joining the world of politics.He shared his thoughts on a question and answer session with his fans on micro-blogging platform Twitter while he was on a flight to New York.When a Twitter user asked Anupam to rate Modi's performance as a Prime Minister and if he has worked on issues that the nation is suffering from, the actor said: "PM Modi is earnestly working for the betterment of the country. It is for all to see. I have faith in his capabilities and intentions."Asked to draw a comparison between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Anupam commented: "Mr. Modi is a self made man. He seems to have kind of a road map for the development of India. Mr. Gandhi has so far got things on a platter so he is yet to tell us what is his vision for the future of India."One user asked Anupam for suggestions for Rahul Gandhi after his London conference.Anupam quipped: "Dil se bolo mere dost (Speak from the heart, my friend)."A user urged Anupam to point out one work by Modi with proof for the betterment of India and its poor people."For that you can file a RTI," responded Anupam, who, in another response, shared that his favourite Prime Ministers of India have been Lal Bahadar Shastri and P.V. Narasimha Rao, apart from Modi.He said he also found the Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee "remarkable and very inspirational".Who do you think will win the 2019 general elections, asked one user."The party that gets the maximum votes," Anupam said.Where do you see India in 5 years, literacy and economy wise?"We are only a 71-year-old country. We may have a long journey but we are going at a great speed. We are the bestest," the actor said on an optimistic note.Asked if there were any chances of him joining politics, the Saaransh actor said: "I will continue talking about the country without joining politics."In The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam will be seen essaying former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.