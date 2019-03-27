LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' Trailer: Eros Now's Web Series Narrates Modi's Journey to PM

Eros Now's 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' will be available on the streaming service from April, same month as the Lok Sabha elections and similarly like Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi'.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' Trailer: Eros Now's Web Series Narrates Modi's Journey to PM
Image: Eros Now/Twitter
Loading...
After the trailer of Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi was released only recently and its release date preponed, Eros Now has also unveiled the trailer of its the 10-episode web series based on the life and times of Narendra Modi. Titled Modi - Journey of a Common Man, show brings to the light the prominent events in Modi’s life that led to him becoming India’s prime minister.

As the three-and-a-half minute trailer opens, the voice of the enigmatic leader precedes his corporeal body, and he guides us through his philosophy about the nation, freedom and democracy. The clip jumps back in time and we are introduced to a younger, tea-vending Modi, running on the platform, struggling to find any meaning in the menial job and life in general.

Like the Omung Kumar biopic, the series also aims at following the character of Modi from his unassuming childhood to his quest to become a sanyasi, through to his adventurous days during the Emergency period, all while he manages to find his true purpose in life. And yes, the infamous Godhra incident.

The series is helmed by director Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out) and produced by Benchmark Pictures. It stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Darshan Jariwalla and Makrand Deshpande. Modi- Journey of a Common Man will be available on Eros Now from April, the same month the Lok Sabha elections commence, similarly like Vivek's PM Narendra Modi. There are also reports that Paresh Rawal, a sitting BJP parliamentarian is also planning his own version of Modi. The project is assumed to be in development stage.

Watch Modi- Journey of a Common Man trailer here:



Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram