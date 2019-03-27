English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' Trailer: Eros Now's Web Series Narrates Modi's Journey to PM
Eros Now's 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' will be available on the streaming service from April, same month as the Lok Sabha elections and similarly like Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi'.
Image: Eros Now/Twitter
Loading...
After the trailer of Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi was released only recently and its release date preponed, Eros Now has also unveiled the trailer of its the 10-episode web series based on the life and times of Narendra Modi. Titled Modi - Journey of a Common Man, show brings to the light the prominent events in Modi’s life that led to him becoming India’s prime minister.
As the three-and-a-half minute trailer opens, the voice of the enigmatic leader precedes his corporeal body, and he guides us through his philosophy about the nation, freedom and democracy. The clip jumps back in time and we are introduced to a younger, tea-vending Modi, running on the platform, struggling to find any meaning in the menial job and life in general.
Like the Omung Kumar biopic, the series also aims at following the character of Modi from his unassuming childhood to his quest to become a sanyasi, through to his adventurous days during the Emergency period, all while he manages to find his true purpose in life. And yes, the infamous Godhra incident.
The series is helmed by director Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out) and produced by Benchmark Pictures. It stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Darshan Jariwalla and Makrand Deshpande. Modi- Journey of a Common Man will be available on Eros Now from April, the same month the Lok Sabha elections commence, similarly like Vivek's PM Narendra Modi. There are also reports that Paresh Rawal, a sitting BJP parliamentarian is also planning his own version of Modi. The project is assumed to be in development stage.
Watch Modi- Journey of a Common Man trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
As the three-and-a-half minute trailer opens, the voice of the enigmatic leader precedes his corporeal body, and he guides us through his philosophy about the nation, freedom and democracy. The clip jumps back in time and we are introduced to a younger, tea-vending Modi, running on the platform, struggling to find any meaning in the menial job and life in general.
Like the Omung Kumar biopic, the series also aims at following the character of Modi from his unassuming childhood to his quest to become a sanyasi, through to his adventurous days during the Emergency period, all while he manages to find his true purpose in life. And yes, the infamous Godhra incident.
The series is helmed by director Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out) and produced by Benchmark Pictures. It stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Darshan Jariwalla and Makrand Deshpande. Modi- Journey of a Common Man will be available on Eros Now from April, the same month the Lok Sabha elections commence, similarly like Vivek's PM Narendra Modi. There are also reports that Paresh Rawal, a sitting BJP parliamentarian is also planning his own version of Modi. The project is assumed to be in development stage.
Watch Modi- Journey of a Common Man trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' Trailer: Eros Now's Web Series Narrates Modi's Journey to PM
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results