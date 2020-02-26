'Modi: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Blocked by Disney India Amid Donald Trump Visit

HBO's long running show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's latest episode has been taken off by Disney's Hotstar in India while the US President Donald Trump and his family were on an official visit to the country which ended on February 25. Meanwhile, the close to 20 minute episode is available on YouTube and has been since shared online by many users and has received close to five million views and counting on the Last Week Tonight official channel.

In the episode, John Oliver talks about "India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- why he’s popular, why he’s controversial, and where things are headed for the largest democracy in the world." He says Narendra Modi's government has "pursued a steadily escalating persecution of religious minorities. Persecution so intense that for the last two months Indians across the country have taken to the streets in anger." He talks in reference to the ongoing protest and violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

In the close-to 20 minute episode, Oliver also mentions Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru's idea of secular India and compares it to the controversial statements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders like Yogi Adityanath.

In the episode, Oliver also refers to one of his previous episodes on the Last Week Tonight show in 2014 when he talked about Modi's campaign for the Prime Minister's post against Rahul Gandhi. He talks about the success of Modi government in providing gas connections and building toilets in the country and calls it a "big deal."

A report stated that Hotstar was reached in the matter but they have not responded. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has received widespread critical acclaim and is one of the most awarded and liked talk shows in Hollywood.

