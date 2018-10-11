Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds

Although @MumbaiFilmFest hs disassociated itslf frm directors&producer whose names have come out in #Metoo movement but I hope its chairperson #KiranRao remembers tht @aamir_khan her husband hmslf is working wth #subhashkapoor who’s being prosecuted for sexual assault&molestation — Geetika Tyagi (@TyagiGeetika) October 9, 2018

Aamir Khan has opted out of a film on the ground that it's helmed by someone who has a pending sexual harassment case on him. Twitter users were quick to speculate that Aamir is talking about Mogul, a film on late founder of T-Series Gulshan Kumar. Subhash Kapoor was expected to direct the film whose sexual harassment case is sub-judice.Later, Subhash responded to Aamir's statement. He said, "I understand and respect Aamir khan's and Kiran Rao's decision. Since matter is subjudice, i intend to prove my innocence in the court of law. But I do want to raise a question - is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is "allegedly accused"of a mis conduct. If your answer is latter then for me it's nothing less then a khaap panchayat mentality."Earlier, Aamir took to Twitter late on Wednesday to announce his decision. His official statement says, “Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion. We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgment on anyone — that is for the police and judiciary to do. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film.”Read the full statement here:Meanwhile, T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar has removed Kapoor from the project. He told The Indian Express, “It is our foremost duty to make our industry safe for everyone, make an industry that creates environment of equality and a better place to work. With the on-going proceedings against the director that have been brought to our notice, everyone at T-Series has decided to not work with the director.”On the possibility of bringing Aamir on board the project again, Kumar said, “That I can’t comment now as you can understand from his tweet he has nothing against us but director.”Notably, actor Geetika Tyagi accused Kapoor of molestation in 2014 and had filed an FIR against him, alleging that he attempted to rape her in 2012.Aamir’s decision comes after Tyagi publicly called out his wife Kiran Rao on Tuesday, questioning Aamir’s involvement in a project that also has Kapoor. “Although @MumbaiFilmFest hs disassociated itslf frm directors & producer whose names have come out in #Metoo movement but I hope its chairperson #KiranRao remembers tht @aamir_khan her husband hmslf is working wth #subhashkapoor who’s being prosecuted for sexual assault & molestation (sic),” she tweeted.This isn't the first time the film on Gulshan Kumar has hit a roadblock. The film was earlier planned with Akshay Kumar in the lead, but Kumar decided to walk out of the project in the planning stage.