Mohammad Samad Pays Tribute to Chhichhore Co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Young actor Mohammad Samad, who had played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s son in the movie Chhichhore, wrote a heartfelt message for the late star. The young star wished peace for Sushant in the Instagram post.

The news of popular Bollywood actor Sushant dying due to suicide had taken the whole country by surprise on Sunday (June 14, 2020). Samad posted a clip from their scene together in Chhichhore and said it was hard to believe that his onscreen father was no more.

He wrote, “How could such a well-read and written man do this? It’s Hard To Believe and You left so much Stones Unturned”.

Recalling how much he had learnt from the late 34-year-old; Samad said there was a lot left to learn as well. “I have learned so much from You, Still they’re was so much to Learn, I still can’t believe and I wish GOD grant you highest place in Heaven”. The Tumbbad actor concluded the post by saying, “May You Rest In Peace sir!”

The 20-year-old-actor had essayed the role of a teenager, Raghav, who succumbs to various pressures and attempts suicide in the superhit movie. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial had managed to draw attention to the need of sound mental health and emotional support.

Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star Varun had also remembered the late star with a still from the film. He wrote, “Speechless” in the caption.

