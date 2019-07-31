Mohammed Rafi Death Anniversary: 7 Eternal Songs by the Iconic Singer That You Must Listen To

When Mohammed Rafi passed away on July 31 1980, following a massive heart attack, his burial was one of the largest funeral processions in India with over 10,000 people in attendance. The playback singer's death prompted the Indian government to announce a two-day public mourning in his honour, such was his popularity. Mohammed Rafi, born on December 24, 1924, was 55 at the time of his untimely death.

The recipient of six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award as well as the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 1967, the stalwart singer who gave his voices to immortal compositions by Naushad, S D Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan and O. P. Nayyar among others and became an inspiration for later singers Sonu Nigam, Mahendra Kapoor, Shabbir Kumar, Mohammed Aziz and Udit Narayan.

As the world of music remembers Mohammed Rafi on his 39th death anniversary, here's looking at a few of his immortal compositions:

O Duniya Ke Rakhwale from Baiju Bawra (1952):

The song, written by Shakeel Badayuni and composed by Naushad established Mohammad Rafi as the top playback singer in Hindi films, a position he held until the late '60s. The song itself was based on the Raga Darbari.

Din Dhal Jaaye from Guide (1965):

With music composed by Sachin Dev Burman and the song written by Shailendra, the Mohammed Rafi song picturised on Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman is considered to be one of the most romantic numbers ever sang. Incidentally, Rafi had recorded a song 'Hum hi me thi na koi baat yaad na tumko aa sake tumne hame bhula diya hum na tumko bhula sake', which was later replaced by 'Din dhal jaye'.

Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar from Junglee (1961):

The Subodh Mukherjee directorial starring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, saw Mohammed Rafi singing this eternal romantic number penned by Hasrat Jaipuri and composed by Shankar Jaikishan. Notably, the film had other memorable songs 'Ai Ai Aa Suku Suku', 'Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe' among others as well.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand from Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960):

Rafi got his first Filmfare Award for the title song of Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), composed by Ravi. The film also saw lyricist Shakeel Badayuni get the Filmfare for Best Lyricist for the song Chaudhvin Ka Chand.

Teri Aankhob Ke Siwa Duniya Mein Rakha Kya Hai from Chirag (1969):

The film starring Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt had music by Madan Mohan and lyrics by Mujrooh Sultanpuri. Incidentally the team of Madan Mohan and Rafi churned out several other classics like 'Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil', 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho', 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' and 'Meri Awaz Suno'.

Tumsa Nahin Dekha from Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957):

With music by O.P. Nayyar and lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, the song from the Shammi Kapoor starrer is a peppy romantic number. O.P. Nayyar and Rafi also created the memorable song 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' among other notable numbers.

Chahoonga Main Tujhe Saanjh Savere from Dosti (1964):

Starring Sudhir Kumar Sawant, and Sushil Kumar Somaya in lead roles, the Laxmikant Pyarelal composition written by Majrooh Sultanpuri got Rafi and Laxmikant-Pyarelal the Filmfare Awards for the song. In fact, Rafi rendered 388 songs for the music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

