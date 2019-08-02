Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to Play Taapsee Pannu's Husband in Mission Mangal

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal will release on August 15 along with John Abraham’s Batla House.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to Play Taapsee Pannu's Husband in Mission Mangal
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. (Image: IANS)
Loading...

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, popular as the on-screen buddy of superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Dhanush, will now essay the role of Taapsee Pannu's supportive husband in Mission Mangal.

The Article 15 actor has a cameo role in Mission Mangal, which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari as the scientists behind the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission, which was successfully launched in November 2013.

"I'm playing Taapsee's supportive husband. It is a special appearance that required about two days' shoot. It is an important character. He does something that is very important to the film and the concept," Zeeshan said. 

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal will release on August 15 along with John Abraham’s Batla House.

Talking about how he researched for the film, Shakti earlier said in an interview, “My sister Sujata [Krishna] works there (at ISRO), so I did extensive interviews with the team of the Mangalyaan mission. ISRO was helpful in terms of giving us access to the material and scientists.”

“The right balance between the art director and the VFX team helped us design the rocket, which was the most important component of the film. While we had the exact diagrams in possession, we couldn't have designed a similar-looking device," he added.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan.

(With News18 inputs)

