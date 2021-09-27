Mohan Babu Responds To Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Silence’ Remark Over Movie Ticket Pricing

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Saturday attended the pre-release event of Republic, the upcoming political thriller starring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The 50-year-old Telugu star used the platform to raise the issue of movie ticket pricing and even questioned the silence of veteran actor and producer Mohan Babu on the matter. The Jana Sena Party president, in a fiery speech, said Mohan Babu is close to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wondered why he hasn’t met the CM to discuss the issue.

Mohan Babu countered Pawan Kalyan by saying that he will answer all his questions after the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) elections. Taking to Twitter, the 69-year-old actor-producer released a statement which read that his son Manchu Vishnu is contesting the MAA elections, scheduled to be held on October 10 and he would respond to Pawan Kalyan’s questions after that. He also asked the actor-politician to vote for his son in the elections.

Andhra Pradesh government, earlier this month, announced that a state-run website will be set up to sell movie tickets online. The decision has received mixed reception from the film industry with many sceptical of the state government’s move.

Pawan Kalyan has openly criticised the state government for interfering in the film business. Asserting that actors are “highest taxpayers”, he urged his contemporaries to speak out against Andhra government’s political “gangism”.

“If you have (a) problem with me, don’t let my film release but leave the rest of the filmmakers,” he said, as reported by the the Indian Express.

As a member of film fraternity I humbly request @ysjagan gaaru and concerned Ministers to look in to it before it gets too late for the cinema to revive 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5ShufVbWFL— Nani (@NameisNani) September 26, 2021

Actors Nani and Karthikeya extended their support to Pawan Kalyan with both of them saying that politics aside, the issues raised by the 50-year-old actor needed to be resolved for the betterment of the Telugu film industry. Nani also tagged the Andhra Pradesh CM in his tweet and urged his government to look into it “before it gets too late for the cinema to revive”.

