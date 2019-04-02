LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

A case was filed against Mohan Babu by Telugu filmmaker YVS Chowdary. Mohan Babu has clarified the matter and rubbished recent news pertaining to the case in a Twitter post.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post
Image: Mohan Babu/Twitter
Loading...
'Mohan Babu gets one year jail!' read a headline in andhrajyothy.com. The report was one among many that were circulating on the internet today that claimed the actor-filmmaker was sentenced to one year jail term by Errum Manzil court, Hyderabad in a cheque bounce case that was filed in 2010. Mohan Babu has now clarified the matter and rubbished recent news pertaining to the case.

In a Twitter post, he wrote, "Just heard about the false news propaganda by a few TV networks. Much to their disappointment, I am at my home in Hyderabad."




The reports claimed that the case was filed by Telugu filmmaker YVS Chowdary, against Mohan Babu, after a cheque, amounting to Rs 40.50 lakh was given to the former for his work in Saleem. There were conflicting reports that claimed the cheque had bounced due to insufficient funds or it was not honoured in the first place. It was also reported that Chowdary decided to take legal action against Babu and the court had issued one year jail term in the matter. However, Mohan Babu's tweet has trashed any such developments in the case.

The controversy emerged after Mohan Babu recently joined a political party in Andhra Pradesh. Social media users are under the impression that the cheque bounce case verdict is a result of him joining the political party.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram