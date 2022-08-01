Mohan Babu to Act in Manchu Lakshmi's Film

Actor-producer Mohan Babu will soon be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu for the first time in the film, directed by Prateek Prajosh, which has been titled Agni Nakshatram.

The update was earlier announced at the title launch of the film on July 1. The story is provided by Diamond Ratna Babu and is said to be a different kind of attempt. For those who are not familiar, Mohan Babu earlier collaborated with his sons Manchu Manoj and Manchu Vishnu in the past.

The new film is jointly produced by Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Prasanna under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment.



Viswant and Chitra Shukla will headline the upcoming project, while the film also has Samuthirakani and Mollywood actor Siddique in eminent roles. The film will have music and background score by Lijo K Jose. In the technical crew, Gokul Bharathi is handling the camera, while Madhu Reddi is in charge of the editing department.

Son of India, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was Mohan Babu’s last theatrical outing. The film was backed by his son Manchu Vishnu.

Speaking of Lakshmi Manchu, she is an avid social media user and often posts videos on her YouTube channel. Last year, the actress appeared as the host of a cookery show titled Bhojanambu, which streamed on the Telugu OTT platform, Aha.

She has also played an important role in Pitta Kathalu, a Tharun Bhascker short film for Netflix.

