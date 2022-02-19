Mohan Babu’s Son of India Fails To Create Magic At Box Office

Mohan Babu has been criticized widely for his recently released film Son of India. The film has failed at the box office reportedly due to its excruciating slow pace. Storyline and other aspects of the film have also been thoroughly condemned by critics. The film is a big setback to Mohan Babu who would not have imagined such low collections for the film.

The film seemed to have done a total collection of meagre Rs 4-5 lakh. The film has been released in a total of 350 theatres. Net collection of the film is amounting to zero if the total deficits and negative shares of the film’s earnings are to be deducted. Son of India is being called a disaster and Mohan Babu’s fan base has also taken a severe hit.

There are speculations that Mohan Babu took the success achieved from his past films for granted. It is being said that if this film would have been released on OTT instead of theatres, it would not have done such bad collections.

However, many of his fans and friends from Tollywood are supporting the veteran actor. According to them, Mohan Babu’s image as an actor should not be deteriorated due to one flop. Even Mohan Babu’s opponents agree that only he has the calibre to match late NTR’s dialogue delivery and acting.

Hits and flops are a part of every actor’s career but the worst happens when their families are targeted. Mohan Babu, who is known for showcasing bold demeanour said that two Telugu actors are behind this attack on him and his family. He further said that they have hired at least fifty to hundred people for targeting his family.

Mohan Babu said that he believes in the saying ‘you reap what you sow’. The actor feels that the people who are trying to malign his image will meet a similar fate.

Son of India was released on February 18. The film has been written and directed by Diamond Ratna Babu. Besides Mohan Babu, Vennela Kishore and Mohammad Ali are playing important roles in the film. Besides acting, Mohan Babu has also contributed to the screenplay of this film.

