Mohan Bhagwat Clears Rs 180 Crore Film on RSS Written By Baahubali Writer
It was Kannada Cine audio tycoon Lahari Velu Thulasi Naidu who came up with the idea of the film. Interestingly, Vedu is also a member of BJP.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has cleared the script of a multi-starrer Hindi film celebrating the history and achievements of the Sangh. The approximate cost of the film is said to be Rs 180 crore. RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist, paramilitary volunteer organisation that is widely regarded as the parent organisation of the ruling party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
According to a report in The Print, the film is expected to be released in 2019 before the Lok Sabha election and the script is being penned down by Baahubali writer K.V. Vijendra Prasad. The makers have denied any involvement with the elections, though the script is being written in consultation with Bhagwat and Sangh ideologue Gurumurthy.
It was Kannada Cine audio tycoon Lahari Velu Thulasi Naidu who came up with the idea of the film. Interestingly, Vedu is also a member of BJP. In an interview given to The Hindu, Vedu has said, "The plan is to get best talent from across the country to make the film a landmark achievement. The film was planned before I joined BJP and will depict the struggles of RSS leaders including VD Savarkar, Mr. Keshav Baliram, and MS Golwalker."
A source close to the film also told The Hindu that Akshay Kumar might star in the film in lead role.
Another source told The Print that the RSS was keen on the project as it believes that the film would go a long way in clearing doubts about the RSS’ ideology and its functioning. "The team has sought the help of media baron Subhash Chandra of Zee group, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and Raj Singh of Motion Pictures for promotion and distribution of the film,", the source further added.
