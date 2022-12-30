Mohana Sundaram's Character Poster From Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Revealed

Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s fans are excited as just two weeks remain before the actor’s upcoming film Thunivu hits screens. The team of Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar have collaborated again after Valimai, which was released early this year. Thunivu has been shot across foreign locales including Thailand. While lead actor Ajith’s salt-and-pepper look in his character poster was revealed a few days back, a new character poster has just been unveiled now and it is that of popular orator Mohana Sundaram.

The popular orator and panelist speaker has been given a role in the film, which validates his superior speaking and oratory skills. Mohana plays a journalist named Mai Pa in Thunivu. Vinoth has reportedly modeled the character after the actor himself. The character poster for Mohana Sundaram depicts the orator with a sideways gaze, while sporting a headset and an ID card. It is expected that the production team will start releasing the character posters of other actors subsequently.

A bank heist action drama, Thunivu is directed by Vinoth. Ghibran provided the soundtrack, and the producers have already released three songs from the movie, Chilla Chilla, Kasethan Kadavulada and Gangstaa. The film recently was cleared from the Censor Board and has reportedly received a UA certificate. Thunivu also stars Manju Varrier along with Veera, Bala Saravanan, GM Sundar and Bucks. The movie will clash with Vijay’s Varisu at the box office on January 13.

