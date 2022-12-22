Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery to Reveal Their Next Venture Soon

Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has proven his mettle in some of the most out-of-the-box films, including Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Churuli among others. Lijo’s unconventional power of storytelling has crossed the language barrier and is loved by a wide range of audiences. Lately, Lijo Jose has raised the bar of speculation a notch higher after his announcement of collaborating with Malayalam star Mohanlal. Now, the renowned filmmaker and actor have jointly confirmed that they would be unveiling the title of their upcoming film on December 23, which has created a buzz on the Internet.

Recently, both Lijo Jose and Mohanlal teased excited movie buffs with a string of random pictures on their social media handles, about their yet-to-be-titled film. From the snippets visible from the actor-director duo’s Instagram accounts, it can be decoded from the snaps that the sand-laden premises are a partial view of a wrestling arena.

Mohanlal’s film production company John and Mary Creative also shared the date of the actor’s film title announcement on their official Facebook page. Along with the post, they also penned an intriguing caption, highlighting the tremendous hard work and effort of the cast and crew members associated with the upcoming project.

“The Roman Empire was not born overnight. Every victory is the result of hard work and struggle. I know that many people are impatiently waiting to know the details of this Mohanlal and Lijo Jose collaboration film that was celebrated in Malayalamkara two months ago… The film is not a dream woven in a night or a week. The films we watch are the result of days and sometimes years of effort.” read the caption.

“The required ingredients for the film are added to the batter and cooked a little. In these Christmas days when nature and human beings come together, we come to open the first gift of excitement. Without any questions or worries, let’s… wait patiently for a few more hours for that answer,” the post concluded.

According to a report by ETimes, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose’s untitled film will start rolling in January 2023. The Lucifer actor will be reportedly essaying the role of a wrestler in the film. Reports further claim that the Lijo Jose directorial will be majorly shot in Rajasthan. The makers have already planned on wrapping up the shoot within two months.

Earlier, Mohanlal expressed his excitement about working with the director on this brand-new project. “I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery,” the 62-year-old was reported to be saying.

