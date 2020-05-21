Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Announces Sequel to Jeethu Joseph Film on Birthday

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has given a major treat to his fans on his 60th birthday today. The actor announced the sequel to his mega-successful thriller movie Drishyam on the happy occasion.

Mohanlal confirmed Drishyam 2 on social media as the makers also revealed a short teaser clip of the upcoming project. The mysterious tune concludes with an intense shot of Mohanlal's eyes. The movie will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

In the upcoming movie, Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty. "The movie will feature the family of Mohanlal's character Georgekutty and so they will be reprising their roles. The rest of the cast though will change, and we are sorting out the other aspects including casting right now," Jeethu told a website in a interview about Drishyam 2.

Check out the official announcement of Drishyam 2 in a short clip below.

Meanwhile, Jeethu and Mohanlal are also collaborating on their another project titled Ram. It features Trisha in an important role. It is unclear whether Drishyam 2 will be given prominence over Ram once shooting resumes in the film industry.

Drishyam (2013) follows the story of Georgekutty as he hatches a plan to cover up a murder. The movie has been a commercially successful venture and was even remade in Tamil with Kamal Haasan and in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

