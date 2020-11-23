Mohanlal Begins Shooting of Unnikrishnan B Directorial Aaraattu, Shares Photos from Set

South star Mohanlal has begun shooting for his upcoming film Aaraattu, directed by Unnikrishnan B. Mohanlal has wrapped up Drishyam 2 and moved on to his next film, as fans eagerly wait for another release from the Malayalam actor.

Mohanlal shared a few photos from the sets on Instagram, telling his followers that he has joined filming on Monday. "Joined at the sets of my new movie 'Aaraattu'. Directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna," the 60-year-old posted on Instagram.

Unnikrishnan B has earlier worked with Mohanlal on films like Mr Fraud and Villain. According to sources, the team will be filming their initial schedule in Palakkad.

Mohanlal will be seen in the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu, which is touted to be an all-out entertainer with action, sentiments and comedy. According to TOI, the film revolves around the character of Gopan, who travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad on a mission.

Mohanlal's other upcoming film Drishyam 2 is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Meena in the lead role. The actress recently took to social media and shared a photo with Mohanlal, writing, "Maintaining social distance @mohanlal #socialdistancing #inbetweenshots #drishyam2."

Drishyam 2 is one of the much-anticipated films of Mohanlal that the audience is waiting for. The makers are yet to update about the film's release date.