Mohanlal Delighted to Announce Film With Lijo Jose Pellissery, Read Tweet

Malayalam actor Mohanlal announced a new film on Tuesday with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The south superstar took to Twitter to make the official announcement and expressed his delight. For the uninitiated, Lijo’s film Jallikattu was nominated as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a couple of photos and wrote, “I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema – Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films.”

I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema – Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films.#LijoJosePellissery @shibu_babyjohn pic.twitter.com/d7XYnkYOzk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 25, 2022

On the work front, Mohanlal was lately seen in films such as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, 12th Man, and Monster. He is now awaiting the release of his film Alone. Next, he will be seen in Ram, which is expected to release in July. Apart from that, he also has Olavum Theeravum, an untitled Vivek film and L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

Last month, Mohanlal wrapped up the shoot of his film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The children’s fantasy-fil marks his debut as a director. He will also be starring in it. The audience will also witness Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton showing their magic on-screen.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, on the other hand, finished the shooting of his film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with Mammootty.

