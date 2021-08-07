Mohanlal Enjoys Dinner Time with Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu, See Pic

It was a star-studded night in Hyderabad yesterday. When two superstars come together under a roof for a legendary dinner, it does not get any bigger. Lakshmi Manchu, actress, producer, and television presenter, gave a sneak peek into the dinner party. Her father, veteran actor Mohan Babu invited Mollywood star Mohanlal over to their residence. Mohanlal is currently in the city on a shooting schedule for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial venture, Bro Daddy. A series of photographs were shared by Lakshmi on Instagram. The images, now going viral feature, Lakshmi, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu and wife Nirmala Devi, Vishnu Manchu and wife Viranica and actress Meena Sagar.

While sharing the post, Lakshmi wrote, “That's one hell of a legendary dinner with the "M"s of the "M"ovies,”

Meena has co-starred in many successful films with Mohan Babu as well as Mohanlal. The latest success of the popular Mohanlal-Meena duo came with the recently released film, Drishyam 2.

Actor Vishnu Manchu also dedicated a post to Mohanlal’s visit. He shared a few pictures, which show the actors smiling for the camera. Calling Mohanlal, ‘the most chilled’, he wrote, "What a Night! How is it possible for Shri Mohanlal to be a Master Actor/ Chef/ Singer/ Magician/ Director/ Producer/ businessman/ stage performer and the list goes on? That is why he is a Legend. The actor continued, “If only all of you knew how cool he is. Looking forward to more times like this."

The shooting of Bro Daddy started on July 15 in Hyderabad. Mohanlal shared an update on Twitter.

Speaking about Lakshmi’s work slate, she was recently seen playing an upcoming politician in the Netflix anthology Pitta Kathalu, directed by Tharun Bhascker. She recently launched her YouTube channel to explore topics she does not get a chance to cover on other mediums, like television or cinema. Lakshmi also turned host for the culinary show, Aha Bhojanambu.

