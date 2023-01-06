Mohanlal Joins Forces With Rajinikanth For A Cameo In Jailer; Deets Inside

Ardent fans of Rajinikanth are awaiting the theatrical release of his much-awaited film Jailer with bated breath. The action comedy entertainer, written and helmed by Nelson, marks the superstar’s first big-screen venture after Annaatthe, which was released in 2021. The upcoming film has been in the news ever since its inception, and an important update about its cast has now surfaced on social media.

According to the latest buzz around Jailer, Mohanlal has joined forces with Rajinikanth for a special cameo appearance in the Nelson directorial. The Malayalam superstar will reportedly complete the shooting of his portions in two to three days. In addition to that, speculations are rife that Rajinikanth and Mohanlal will be shooting for Jailer in Chennai on January 8 and 9.

#Mohanlal doing a small Cameo in #Jailer 🔥🔥His portions will be shoot for 2-3 days 🎬Mohanlal from Mollywood, Shivraj Kumar from Sandalwood….A perfect pan Indian film🥵#Rajinikanth - #NelsonDilipkumar— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 5, 2023

Besides Mohanlal, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Jailer. The Tamil film’s cast boasts of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in supporting roles. As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead in this Rajinikanth-starrer. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Jailer’s team as of yet.

Jailer is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The makers teamed up with noted composer Anirudh Ravichander to score the film’s music. After Petta and Darbar, the action comedy marks Anirudh’s third collaboration with Rajinikanth. The music composer has previously collaborated with Nelson on three films, namely Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast.

Jailer is slated to hit the cinema halls on April 14, 2023, on the occasion of the Puthandu festival, the Tamil New Year. Meanwhile, details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps by the makers.

