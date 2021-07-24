Mohanlal Makes Chicken Curry With Special Recipe, Wife Suchitra Gives Thumbs Up

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal entertains his fans on-screen with his critically acclaimed movies. However, off-screen, the actor uses social media to keep in touch with his fans, occasionally sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life. Recently, Mohanlal took to the photo-sharing app Instagram and shared his own special chicken curry recipe with his fans.

In the video, we can see Mohanlal walking fans through the various stages of making the chicken curry. He also specifically pointed out the different ingredients that are required for his special curry. At the end, he made his wife Suchitra Mohanlal to taste his dish. Suchitra can be seen approving of the chicken curry. He captioned the video, “Cooking video - Special chicken recipe."

The evergreen superstar often uses his social media to promote the works of his industry colleagues. He also recently shared a snapshot from a photoshoot in which he could be seen donning a traditional attire.

On International Yoga Day, he shared a picture of himself practicing an Asana. He also wrote about the importance of Yoga in life.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen portraying the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in the action entertainer, Aaraattu. He will also collaborate with Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph for The 12th Man.

