Mohanlal Meets His Acting Guru Madhu On Father’s Day

Malayalam superstar tweeted a photograph with veteran actor Madhu on Father’s Day. In the caption he wrote, “Madhu sir has been my father on screen several times. He is a father figure for me in life. And guru in acting. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to visit him at his home in Thiruvananthapuram today, on the occasion of Father’s Day. A fruitful day.”

Mohanlal has visited actor Madhu’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal and Madhu have played the father and son roles in various films. Be it birthdays to special occasions, Mohanlal is seen wishing Madhu with sweet notes.

Legendary actor Madhu made his acting debut in 1963 and his peak years were the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. In his career, Madhu has worked in more than 300 films. He directed 12 films and produced 15 films over the period of 57 years. In 2013, the government of India honoured the legendary actor with Padma Shri Award.

In 2004, the Kerala government conferred him with the JC Daniel award.

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, a murder mystery which was released on Disney+Hotstar. Another of his big releases this year was Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which released in December 2021. The film also had Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. Next, he will be seen in Ram, which is expected to release in July.

