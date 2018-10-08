English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohanlal on Dileep Row: AMMA Can't Take Any Action Against Actor Accused of Kidnapping Woman
Earlier, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas, all of whom are leading lights in the Malayalam film industry, resigned from AMMA. This was followed by actresses Revathy, Padmapriya, and A. Parvathy writing to AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu, demanding an emergency executive meeting of AMMA on July 13 or 14.
The row over actor Dileep's reinstatement into the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) continues after the organization's current president, veteran actor Mohanlal, said no action will be taken against the former. As many as 14 actresses had earlier stated that said they will not join AMMA as it lacks any fairness, a week after the members of the association revoked the suspension of Dileep, accused of kidnapping an actress.
However, the organization subsequently reversed its suspension order. If sources are to be believed, the members felt that the decision to expel Dileep (which was taken last year) went against the norms of the body.
After two months, the actresses have once again sent a letter asking for a clarification on the issue. The organization then convened a meeting this weekend and stated that they have denied the demand of the actresses, who belong to Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).
Mohanlal, the president of AMMA, stated he could not take any action against Dileep, noting, "It is the general body of the association that has the power to initiate disciplinary action against any member. A legal advice was sought in this regard."
