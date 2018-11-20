GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mohanlal on #MeToo: It’s a Fad. No Big Problem In Malayalam Industry

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal thinks the #MeToo movement is a fad, which, according to him, has turned into “something of a fashion”.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
Mohanlal on #MeToo: It’s a Fad. No Big Problem In Malayalam Industry
File photo of Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
Though India and the world has woken up to sexual harassment at workplace, demanding stricter redressal mechanisms, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has called the #MeToo movement a fad.

“There’s no big problem in the Malayalam industry. You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” he said at a press conference in Dubai on Monday.

“It (sexual harassment) can happen anywhere in life, not just in films,” he added.

However, minutes later, he told Gulf News that since he had never experienced harassment first hand, he was no authority to speak on the subject. “We (men) can also come out with a #MeToo, gender-wise. I cannot make a comment on that. Only when you experience something like that, you can make a comment on it. Just giving a comment on it isn’t the right thing. I don’t know much about it (#MeToo),” he told Gulf News.

Mohanlal is also the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), which was severely criticised for not taking strict action against actor Dileep, who was accused of being responsible for the sexual assault on an actress.

Especially in the wake of #MeToo, AMMA has been under fire for its patriarchal values and misogyny, forcing several women of its women to quit and form Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), an independent parallel organisation.

On the professional front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Drama, which he called “a very small film set in the UK and has a good message.” He will next star in Odiyan and Lucifer.

