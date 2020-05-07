MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mohanlal Posts Sweet Sketch of Mammootty and Wife on Their Wedding Anniversary

Mohanlal Posts Sweet Sketch of Mammootty and Wife on Their Wedding Anniversary

Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday to share a sketch of fellow Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath to wish them on their marriage anniversary.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Share this:

Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday to share a sketch of fellow Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath to wish them on their marriage anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi @mammukka," Mohanlal captioned it.

Mammootty replied saying: "Thank you dear Lal."

Their fans also showered wedding anniversary wishes on the couple, who got married in 1979. Many even posted some love-up photos of the couple, who have a daughter, Surumi, and a son, actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Mammootty and Mohanlal are the two most respected names in Malayalam cinema, and also counted among India's greatest actors ever. The two have acted in over 50 films together.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading