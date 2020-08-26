Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan Come Together for a ‘Trifecta’ Photo

It was a treat for Mollywood fans as the three popular stars of Malayalam cinema posed together for a picture. Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan, were captured in one single frame, sending the internet into a meltdown. Dulquer Salman posted the photo where the three stars are all smiles while posing for the camera.

Mohanlal is seen wearing a white T-Shirt with blue jeans and sporting a beret. Prithviraj is dressed in a black T-Shirt and jeans. On the other hand, Dulquer is seen in a checkered shirt and jeans which he teamed with a beanie. Dulquer wrote, “Trifecta !” adding the hashtag, #familia to the caption. Prithviraj's wife Supriya also took to her Instagram to share the epic photo. She wrote, "No caption needed! (sic)."

Elated fans are busy wondering if the trio is going to share screen space together in an upcoming film. The photo, which has gone viral across social media platforms, is reportedly taken when the stars got together for a brief courtesy gathering as Mohanlal was in the town for a shoot.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer that had Mohanlal playing the eponymous character. He was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor-filmmaker will be next seen in the upcoming film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy.

Mohanlal will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He has Drishyam 2 and Ram to look forward to. The actor will be collaborating with Jeethu Joseph for both the movies. Dulquer, on the other hand, is all set to feature in the lead role in Kurup. Next, he has travel-based romantic drama, Vaan and the romantic heist comedy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in his kitty.