A few celebrities were captured leaving Jaisalmer on Wednesday after attending the dreamy wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra held on February 7. Paps also spotted Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at the city's airport. However, he clarified that he wasn’t an invitee to the wedding but was busy with the shooting schedules of his upcoming films in the city. A picture of Karan Johar posing with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon has been making rounds on social media. The photo is speculated to be from the Shershaah actors’ wedding festivities.

Now, ETimes has reported that Mohanlal was not at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. According to the report, K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, and his wife had invited the south film fraternity and some celebrities from Bollywood for the celebrations of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The celebration was reportedly attended by big south stars including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan and more. Rajinikanth and Vijay were expected also to arrive at the event.

Earlier in the day, Supriya shared an Instagram story of herself with Prithviraj and Karan Johar posing for the camera. She can be seen donning a beautiful modernised lehenga, while Prithviraj picked an ivory sherwani and Karan went for black velvet sherwani for the day.

Previously, Mohanlal shared a photo of himself with Karan Johar on Instagram that is clicked on a private jet. The caption of the post read: “Time well spent with Karan.” After seeing the photo, fans are speculating that the stars left Jaisalmer together. Fans were curious to know if the Drishyam actor and the director are working on a new project.

It is worth noting that, Mohanlal was in Jaisalmer for about a month as he was busy filming for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban and Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer along with Rajinikanth. Earlier, the actor shared a bunch of photos on social media. In the album, Mohanlal mentioned that the filming of Malaikottai Vaaliban has kick-started. “To all those eyes and ears for Malaikottai Vaaliban, hey, we begin today!” he wrote in the caption.

Mohanlal also has Lucifer 2, titled L2: Empuraan. He also has Drishyam 3, which is still in the production stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here