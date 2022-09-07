Mohanlal Sends 'Love And Prayers' To Mammootty On His 71st Birthday: 'Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka'

One of the best actors in South Industry, Mammootty, who has given fans over 400 movies so far, turned 71 on Wednesday. Fans and friends from the industry have been pouring in heartfelt wishes for the actor via social media handles. Just a few moments back, Mohanlal also took to his Twitter handle to wish Mammootty on his birthday. He shared a heartwarming video wishing him ‘prosperity and good health’ with Kishore Kumar’s classic Bollywood song in the background- Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka @mammukka”

Fans rushed to Mohanlal’s post and poured in love for the big M’s of the Malayalam cinema, and even wished Mammootty good health and success. One of them wrote, “Happy Birthday Mammukka,” another one penned, “Happy Birthday Ichakka. Wishing you another year of Happiness..”

Here’s the sweet birthday message from Mohanlal:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/G5lIG2D4k5M” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s friendship is palpable to all. Just a few days back, Mammootty visited Mohanlal’s new home and even posed for a picture together, which took the internet by storm. The former, who was dressed in a striped red shirt, shared the glimpse on his Twitter handle and wrote, “At Lal’s new house”. Mohanlal reshared the same photo on his handle, with the caption, “Ichakka”.

Work-wise, Mammootty will be seen in an intense action thriller Rorschach, which is currently in the making. Grace Antony, Jagadish, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker will also play key roles in the movie. The actor has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni’s spy thriller Agent.

Whereas, Mohanlal, who donned the director’s hat, has wrapped up the shot of his debut film Barroz. The actor will be playing the lead role in the film, and fans will also witness Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton showing their magic on-screen. Apart from this, Mohanlal has Monster, Alone, Ram, L2: Empuraan and L353 in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here