Mohanlal Shares BTS Glimpse of Drishyam 2 Cast and Director Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal fans were jumping in joy as their beloved celebrity shared a still from his upcoming film. The Mollywood superstar is joined by the cast of Drishyam 2 in the new sneak peek. Drishyam 2 has been trending big time across social media platforms for the same reason. The upcoming film is a sequel to filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s directorial. Drishyam was a family thriller released in 2013.

In the images released by Mohanlal, it is shown how George Kutty and his family look like seven years after. The pictures have been taken on their shooting location at Thodupuzha. The family posing together has George Kutty and wife Rani along with daughters Anju and Anu, all grown-up.

The shooting of Drishyam 2 began last month in Ernakulam after being stalled due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown in the country. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor.

The 2013 suspense thriller followed the story of George Kutty (essayed by Mohanlal). George Kutty’s daughter kills the villainous son of a cop by accident. The film showcased his struggles as he is on the peak of the hit list.

Drishyam also featured Asha Sarath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon and Neeraj Madhav in important roles.

The Malayalam language thriller has been has been remade in several Indian and foreign languages. The Hindi version in the same name was released in 2015. It was directed by late Nishikant Kamat. The film had Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in lead roles with Ishita Dutta and Mrinal Jadhav playing other important roles. The Tamil remake was also helmed by the original’s director Jeethu Joseph. It was titled Papanasam and was headlined by Kamal Haasan.

The film further has remakes in Kannada, Telugu and Sinhala and Chinese languages. Jeethu Joseph will next direct Mohanlal in another film called Ram.