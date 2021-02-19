Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 Full Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

Seven years after the release of Drishyam, its sequel Drishyam 2: The Resumption has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Said to be the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 50 crore at the box office, Drishyam makers had announced in mid-2020 that a sequel was in the works.

But unfortunately, the sequel has been leaked by Tamilrockers, a piracy website that has been bothering film and television studios for years now. The film is also available on other pirated websites for free downloading and viewing.

Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was a story of a father George Kutty, essayed by Mohanlal, who tries to save his wife and elder daughter, who had committed a murder.

Joseph, speaking to an English daily, said that the sequel to Drishyam is placed six years after the events shown in the first film. He added the film is about how the family responds to life following the crisis. “The police hadn’t closed the murder investigation. So the film will examine how the family deals with their trauma and reactions from society,” he told.

The sequel, too, begins showing the family involved in the same murder case. Years ago, they had escaped, but now the case is reopened, witnesses record their statements and the Kutty family finds themselves in a vortex of uncertainty.

The critics as well as the audience have lauded the film and found it as gripping as the first one. According to the report in The Hindu, Drishyam was remade into many languages, including two foreign languages, Chinese and Sinhalese.

However, the fact that it's been leaked by piracy websites has come as a blow to the makers as well as Prime Video. Even before, such piracy websites have released premium content and made it available for download. Taandav, Aashram 2, Ludo and Chhalaang, to name a few, were leaked within days of their official release despite strict actions by the government.

As far as Tamilrockersis concerned, the website has been blocked on several occasions in the past, but their team reappears with a fresh domain name. Tamilrockers has released big films within a few hours of their theatrical releases in the past.