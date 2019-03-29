LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' Under Fire for 'Hurting Christian Values'

Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' has come under fire for allegedly hurting the church and the Christian values.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' Under Fire for 'Hurting Christian Values'
Image: Twitter
Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer has come under fire for allegedly hurting the church and the Christian values. In a lengthy Facebook post, Christian Democratic Movement of Kerala Thursday alleged that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed movie was "against our faith as the believers find Lucifer as devil."

"We should be aware of the hidden tragedy of Malayalam film industry which invites cheering for Satan and his name by maligning the church, Christian values and sacrament,” the post in Malayalam read.

The post, which has been liked by over a thousand people, futher stated "Christians find Lucifer as satan’s name and it will remain so forever."

The political-thriller, which released on Thursday, is popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut project as a director. Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu fame, the film deals with the power struggles within the ruling political party in Kerala when the leader passes away and the mayhem that
ensues.

Lucifer opened to positive reactions on Thursday, with people taking to Twitter during the interval to call it a mass entertainer with class, and a blockbuster in the making.

Many have regarded Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. This year marks the megastar's 40th year in cinema, having starred in over 350 films so far.

