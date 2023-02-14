Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Spadikam was re-released on February 9. With the re-release of this classic film, fans were seen celebrating its return to the big screens after 28 years. The arrival of the film was witnessed at Kattakkada Sri Kalidas Multiplex Theatre, the largest theatre complex in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district. In just four days of its re-release, the film earned Rs 2 crores.

The classic movie was originally released in the theatres in 1995, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of that year. The box office collection of the film was Rs 8 crores, at a time when cinema was not widely accessible as it is now. Such was the influence and success of Spadikam. It was remade in all major languages of South India including Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. With time, the film achieved a status that has not been achieved by any Malyali film till then. Besides being widely acclaimed, the famous character of Adu Thoma, played by Mohanlal, became a known name.

The plans to re-release the film theatrically and digitally on the occasion of its 25th anniversary were made in March 2020. The action drama film was written and directed by Bhadran and produced by R Mohan. The music of the film was given by S P Venkatesh, and the cinematography was done by J Williams and S Kumar.

It is said the story of the film is based on four real-life characters Bhadran knew from his life. One of the characters the director identifies with is his father, who would constantly compare him with other kids and the rest of the three were his teachers from school time.

Besides other accolades, Mohanlal received Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the film

Read all the Latest Movies News here