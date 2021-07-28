Mohanlal to Collaborate with Priyadarshan For Sports Movie? Boxing Photo Goes Viral

Malayalam cinema has gained a lot of popularity in the country over the last few years, especially after the advent of OTT platforms. Many South film stars now enjoy a massive fan following across the country. One such star is Mohanlal who has carved a niche for himself with blockbusters like Drishyam, Ennum Eppozhum, Lucifer, Oppam, etc. One of the biggest stars of the Malayalam film industry, the actor doesn't fail to push the envelope of excellence and has also marked his presence in the Hindi film industry with his work in films like Company and Tezz. He was last seen in Drishyam 2.

The actor keeps sharing about his work and personal life with his fans on social media handles. The superstar is know for his fitness routines and his strictness to adhere to the same. Even at 60, Mohanlal has the potential to give many youngsters a run for their money. Recently, a picture of his practicing boxing is going viral all over the internet. If reports are anything to go by he is preparing for a Priyadarshan flick which will see him portraying the role of a boxing champion. He looks prepared and ready to take on the role. Although no official announcement has been made till now. In the post, one can see him wearing gloves and taking a proper stance for a fight with an intense look. Sports films usually require a lot of hard work to learn the tactics of the particular sport and get the right physique. But going by the looks of it, he is up for the challenge.

Latest Pic Of Actor @Mohanlal Practising Boxing For His Upcoming Sports Movie.#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/idXCF2v7vN— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2021

Mohanlal will soon be seen in films like B. Unnikrishnan's Aaraatu, Priyadarshan's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy. The Padma Bhushan awardee will also collaborate again with Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph for 12th Man.

