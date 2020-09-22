Mohanlal Unveils 'Bruce Lee' Motion Poster on Unni Mukundan’s Birthday

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is celebrating his 33rd birthday on September 22, 2020. To wish him, Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has presented a motion poster of Mukundan's upcoming film titled Bruce Lee.

Mohanlal also sent best wishes to the entire team of the upcoming movie directed by Vysakh. The first poster that reads ‘every action has consequences’ shows Mukundan with a gun in hand. The backdrop of the poster also has a silhouette of a child holding an adult's hand, hinting at a relationship angle in the upcoming film.

Unveiling the poster on Twitter, Mohanlal wrote, “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan. a happy birthday (sic).”

Bruce Lee, touted to be a mass action entertainer, will mark the second collaboration of Mukundan and Vysakh. The script of Bruce Lee is penned by Udayakrishna and the cinematography is courtesy Shajikumar. Apart from the combination of Mukundun and Vysakh, the film is special for the actor turning 33 as it is his first movie under his own production, Unni Mukundan Films. By the looks of it, Bruce Lee seems to be another power packed action flick, expected to go on floors in 2021.

Unni Mukundan is known for his works in predominantly Malayalam cinema. His noteworthy films are Bombay March 12, Achayans, Clint, Mamankam and Mikhael. Director Vysakh teamed up with Mukundan for Mallu Singh which was a breakthrough in the actor’s career. Vysakh has also helmed Mohanlal in the blockbuster Pulimurugan. He was also behind Mammootty starrer Madhuraraja.

Mukundan also has the upcoming crime thriller Meppadiyan in his kitty. The film written and directed by Vishnu Mohan features Sreenivasan, Lena, Hareesh Kanaran and Kalabhavan Shajohn in main roles.

Monhanlal, on the other hand, has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham to look forward to. He will be collaborating with Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2 and Ram.