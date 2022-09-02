Mohanlal Unveils First-look Poster of Khajuraho Dreams, Fans Shower Best Wishes

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal is a revered celebrity figure in the film industry and he has earned a name for himself with some groundbreaking movies like Lucifer, Aaraattu, Drishyam, and Odiyan. Recently, the actor has unleashed another interesting announcement on his social media handle, much to the excitement of fans.

Mohanlal has dropped the first-look poster for an upcoming comedy-drama film, titled Khajuraho Dreams. “Presenting the first look poster of “Khajuraaho Dreams.” Best wishes to Manoj Vaasudev, Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Dhruvan, Aditi Ravi, and the team!” read the post caption.



The feel-good poster revealed a scenic location with fields on either side and a road that ran in the middle. Bike riders could also be spotted in the frame heading forward towards a temple, seemingly located at a notable distance. Presumably, the bikers were moving forward towards the temple, shrouded in mist.

Mini-drawings of bikes, guitars, and other instruments were added in the middle where the name of the movie was carved in bold letters. Mohanlal’s unveiling of the movie poster was not missed by the movie enthusiast who jumped into the comments, expressing their eagerness and best wishes for the upcoming film.

While one user commented, “All the best team Khajuraho Dreams,” another wrote, “Good luck and best wishes.”

Khajuraho Dreams is helmed by Manoj Vasudev, who was an associate director in the Hollywood film Mission Impossible 4 starring Tom Cruise. The comedy-drama features Sharafuddin, Arjun Ashokan, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, and Srinath Bhasias the lead actors. It is produced by Good Line Productions.

According to the makers, this Manoj Vasudev film tells the tale of a group of friends who undertake a trip to Khajuraho from Kochi. The trailer or the release date of Khajuraho Dreams has not been unveiled as of yet.

